Image copyright Andy Pritchard Image caption The striker says he feels the "luckiest man alive" cancer has not spread

A footballer recovering from testicular cancer has urged men to seek medical advice if they detect anything unusual.

Nicky McNally, who plays for non-league Colne FC, said he went to see his doctor for a routine check-up.

The Lancashire striker said he was immediately sent to hospital and, within a week, had a testicle removed.

He said he was the "luckiest man alive" that the cancer had not spread and called on men to "get checked" as soon as possible.

"If you have the slightest doubt, get checked. Imagine if I had just left it because I thought I knew best," he added.

In a statement on the Evo-Stick West club's site, Mr McNally urged men to "get familiar with your balls".

The semi-professional footballer, who runs an electrical firm, said he only went to the doctor to "keep his wife happy" after she had read about a man whose vasectomy had not worked.

'Bravery at its best'

"I wasn't ill, I had no pains... and didn't think there was anything different."

He said he was a "young, fit and healthy 30-year-old" and was shocked when the hospital dropped the "C-bomb".

He said he wanted to share his story after having the tumour removed and the "best possible outcome".

Colne FC manager Steve Cunningham said the club was "very proud of him".

He tweeted: "He has shown great character and strength... and to openly share this... to raise awareness for others is bravery at its best."

Assistant coach Kyle Hall tweeted: "Top guy and we're glad to have you on the mend and back with team".