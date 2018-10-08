Image copyright Google Image caption The assault happened in the toilets at the Golden Mile Amusements on Blackpool Promenade

An eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man in an amusement arcade's toilet, police say.

The attack took place at the Golden Mile Amusements on Blackpool Promenade at about 10:30 BST on Sunday.

The boy's attacker was reportedly disturbed before fleeing the scene, Lancashire Police said.

A 25-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child and is currently in custody.