Boy, 8, sexually assaulted in Blackpool arcade toilet
- 8 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man in an amusement arcade's toilet, police say.
The attack took place at the Golden Mile Amusements on Blackpool Promenade at about 10:30 BST on Sunday.
The boy's attacker was reportedly disturbed before fleeing the scene, Lancashire Police said.
A 25-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child and is currently in custody.