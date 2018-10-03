Man who invented fake terror plot jailed

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Usman Ahmed admitted to police he had falsified the plot

A man who invented a fictitious terror plot to "frame an innocent man" in an act of revenge has been jailed.

Usman Ahmed, 32, from Bedford, called Lancashire Police and said his victim, from Blackburn, was plotting attacks against UK Hindu temples on 26 June.

He even planted papers which appeared to be the blueprint for the plot in the victim's car, said police.

Ahmed admitted acts intending to pervert the course of justice and was jailed for five years and four months.

Police said Ahmed, of Southville Road, disguised his voice in a call to the force where he stated a man told him he was going to commit attacks imminently against Hindu temples.

He claimed he had seen detailed documents outlining the plans, according to the force.

Campaign of deception

Officers carried out a search of the victim's home and car where they uncovered paperwork detailing plans for an attack and arrested him on suspicion of terrorism offences.

However, police said detectives traced Ahmed as the original caller three days later and during questioning he admitted he had made a false report and lied about everything to seek revenge against the man.

The man from Blackburn was released from custody with no further action taken against him.

After sentencing at Manchester Crown Court, Det Supt Will Chatterton said Ahmed had planned a "premeditated and highly organised campaign of deception".

"He went as far as planting evidence in a bid to see this man convicted of atrocious crimes and be seen by the world as a terrorist."