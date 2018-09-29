Lancashire

Burnley crash: Man dies in police chase

  • 29 September 2018
colne road Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened in Colne Road, Burnley

A 23-year-old man died when a car he was travelling in hit a lamppost during a police chase.

Another passenger and the driver were also hurt in the crash at about 01:30 BST in Colne Road, Burnley, Lancashire Police said.

The car "had been requested to stop by the police and was being followed", a force spokesperson said.

The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has started an investigation.

The injured people are being treated in hospital.

