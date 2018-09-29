Burnley crash: Man dies in police chase
- 29 September 2018
A 23-year-old man died when a car he was travelling in hit a lamppost during a police chase.
Another passenger and the driver were also hurt in the crash at about 01:30 BST in Colne Road, Burnley, Lancashire Police said.
The car "had been requested to stop by the police and was being followed", a force spokesperson said.
The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has started an investigation.
The injured people are being treated in hospital.