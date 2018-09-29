Image copyright New York Red Bulls Image caption Mike Jones coached young footballers in New York

Two Mexican police officers have been killed in a search for a man wanted in connection with the death of a British football coach in the US in 2012.

Another officer was also shot as they tried to detain the suspect, six years after the killing in New York of Mike Jones, originally from Lancashire.

Suspect Orlando Orea fled to Mexico, where he was arrested on Thursday.

He had two guns at the time of arrest, according to the office of Mexico's Attorney General.

Mr Jones, 25, who coached the juniors of US Major Soccer League team New York Red Bulls, was fatally stabbed in October 2012.

The suspected offender Orlando Orea left a note apologising for the attack, New York's police commissioner said at the time.

He fled for Mexico two days after the killing.

He is now being held in custody.

Mr Jones had coached the Red Bulls youth team for five years after studying sports science at Edge Hill University in Lancashire.

Hundreds of people attended his funeral in Preston, Lancashire, and a memorial service in New York in October 2012.

A minute's applause was also staged for him at New York Red Bulls' game against Sporting Kansas City while players wore "Jonesy" shirts and black armbands.