A father-of-two died hours into a Turkish holiday, a day after a "ferocious" attack at a pub in his home town of Blackpool, a trial has heard.

Simon Marx, 42, became sick shortly after arriving in Fethiye on 8 October and died in his sleep.

Preston Crown Court heard he had been punched and stamped on at least three times while unconscious during a row at the Newton Arms the previous night.

Steven Lane, 29, of Fulwood, and David Easter, 54, of Blackpool, deny murder.

The Newton Arms landlady had quelled an argument between Mr Lane and friends of Mr Marx, just after midnight on the day the latter flew to Turkey, the court heard.

Prosecutor Gordon Cole QC said that shortly after the row, Mr Marx went over to the group who were with Mr Lane, of Shalgrove Road.

'Brief but ferocious act'

Mr Easter, of Heron Way, then punched Mr Marx several times to the head and face, Mr Cole alleged, before Mr Lane is said to have stamped on him at least three times as he lay on the floor.

"The evidence of a number of witnesses are relied upon as to the joint nature of this attack," Mr Cole told the jury. "In effect both defendants acting in a brief but nevertheless ferocious act of violence."

It is also alleged that Mr Lane glassed Rick Alston, a friend of Mr Marx who tried to protect him.

Police were called but Mr Marx had left the pub before officers arrived.

Later, Mr Marx, from Layton, flew from Manchester Airport for a holiday with his girlfriend Louise Darnbrough.

Shortly after they arrived at the coastal resort, she placed him to sleep on his side, the court heard.

When Ms Darnbrough woke at 07:00 however, she found him cold and blue in colour. She raised the alarm but he had died overnight.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Marx had sustained bleeding on to the surface of the brain as a result of the pub assault, the jury was told.

The trial continues.