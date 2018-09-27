Image caption The first episode of Postman Pat was broadcast in 1981

The creator of children's TV show Postman Pat has died.

Tributes have poured in for 85-year-old John Cunliffe, who was also the writer and star of Rosie and Jim.

The author was born in Colne, Lancashire and lived in Kendal, Cumbria. He took inspiration from the Lake District when creating the show's fictional village of Greendale.

The first episode was broadcast on 16 September 1981 and the animated series has appeared in more than 50 countries.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption John Cunliffe, Postman Pat's creator, talks about how he came up with the idea

The notice of his death in the Ilkley Gazette read: "John Cunliffe left his Ilkley home in a deluge of rain on 20 September, never to return.

"Even the skies wept for John, the gifted creator of Postman Pat, Rosie and Jim, and author of many earlier published collections of poetry and picture story books for children.

"John's last poetry collection, significantly entitled "Dare You Go", has now come to fruition for John [who] has dared to go and has gone."

Image caption Postman Pat and his black and white cat were loved by children the world over

Fiona Movley chairperson of the Harrogate International Festivals tweeted it was "sad news" that the "gifted creator John Cunliffe has died".

She added the notice was "very fitting".

Crime writer Lin Anderson tweeted: "My youngest son loved Postman Pat. As did I.

"I knitted him a jumper with Postman Pat on it. He never wanted to take it off. Thank you John Cunliffe."

Prisons Minister Paul Goggins once claimed his family was the inspiration for the Postman Pat character Mrs Goggins, who works in Greendale post office.

He said his uncle Edmund Goggins worked with Mr Cunliffe, who later live in Ilkley in West Yorkshire, as a teacher in Manchester and probably was the inspiration for the name Goggins.