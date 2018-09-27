Darwen house fire: Man killed, woman escapes
- 27 September 2018
A man has been killed in a house fire in Lancashire while a woman managed to escape.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in Sudell Road, Darwen, started shortly before 09:00 BST.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the man was declared dead at the scene and the woman was treated for smoke inhalation.
A spokesman said when the fire broke out on the ground floor and the rest of the home was "heavily smoke-logged".
A joint investigation by the fire service and police has been launched.