Image caption A joint investigation by the fire service and police is under way

A man has been killed in a house fire in Lancashire while a woman managed to escape.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Sudell Road, Darwen, started shortly before 09:00 BST.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the man was declared dead at the scene and the woman was treated for smoke inhalation.

A spokesman said when the fire broke out on the ground floor and the rest of the home was "heavily smoke-logged".

A joint investigation by the fire service and police has been launched.