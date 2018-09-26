Image caption Four Preston based solicitors improperly used money from an overseas investment firm

Four Lancashire solicitors have been struck off for the "improper" use of funds totalling £30m to run their business, a tribunal found.

Richard Emmett, Louise Emmett, Matthew Stokes and Mary Hunter all worked for Emmetts Solicitors in Preston.

They engaged in "reckless borrowing" from an overseas fund, set up to pay for no win, no fee cases, which was later subject to a criminal inquiry.

The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal said they breached the industry's code.

The four colleagues have not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

The case related to the firm's dealings with the now-defunct Cayman Islands-based Axiom Legal Financing Fund, the Lancashire Post reported.

In 2014, the Serious Fraud Office opened a criminal investigation into the collapse of the fund. The inquiry is continuing.

Emmetts was said to have taken 71 payments from Axiom between May 2010 and October 2010, totalling £30m.

The money was improperly used to pay salaries, insurers, consultancy fees and general running expenses when it should have been used to fund no-win, no-fee litigation.

The tribunal found the firm had become "dependent" on Axiom funding, and had embarked on a major period of expansion.

The tribunal's judgement ruled the firm had "engaged in borrowing that was excessive and reckless in that the sums incurred were so large as to there being no prospect of it being repaid".

It said the solicitors also "failed to maintain proper and effective control" of the firm.

They were also jointly ordered to pay legal costs of £252,000.

Two other men, David Rae and Dale Stephenson, were ordered to pay fines of £200,000 and £50,000 respectively.

Although the pair were not solicitors, they were prominent employees. The judgement means they can no longer work alongside solicitors.

Founded in 2009, Emmetts later changed its name to Ashton Fox before going into administration in 2013.