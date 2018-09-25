Image copyright Family handout Image caption The couple were in the resort to celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary

A man died after suffering a head injury when he was blown over by Storm Ali winds while celebrating his emerald wedding anniversary at the seaside.

Jim Tattersall, 85, from Brierfield in Lancashire, was in Llandudno with his wife Ann on 19 September when they were both knocked over by a gust of wind.

He was taken to hospital but died the following day. Mrs Tattersall, 79, suffered minor injuries.

Thanking the emergency services, she said they "could not have done more".

Image caption The couple were blown over while walking on Mostyn Street

The couple had gone to the Welsh resort to celebrate their 55th anniversary as it was "somewhere they loved to visit", a family spokeswoman said.

They had been walking back to their hotel after enjoying a morning coffee when the storm winds blew them over on Mostyn Street, causing Mr Tattersall to hit his head on the pavement.

Storm Ali brought 50-60mph winds to the area, with a gust of 74mph recorded in Capel Curig in nearby Snowdonia.

Mrs Tattersall said she was very grateful to the passers-by who stopped to help and to the "wonderful staff at the hospital for helping Jim in his final few hours".

The grandfather-of-four's funeral will take place at Brierfield's St Luke's Church, which he regularly attended, on Monday.