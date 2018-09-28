Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Grahame Brennand will be sentenced on 12 October

A "devious and arrogant" former deputy headteacher has been found guilty of a string of sex offences on girls as young as seven.

Grahame Brennand, 71, was found guilty at Preston Crown Court of 26 offences of sexual assault against nine victims between 1973 and 1989.

In January the defendant was also convicted at a trial at the same court of 17 sexual assaults against 13 girls.

They were taught by him at St John's Primary School in Baxenden, Lancashire.

Lancashire Police said the actual number of offences committed by Brennand between 1973 and 1989 was close to 200, as many of the counts included multiple assaults on the girls aged between seven and 11.

Image copyright Google Image caption Many of the assaults took place at St John's Primary School in Baxenden

Prosecutor Robert Golinski told juries during the two trials that Brennand "could be something of a disciplinarian, a domineering figure and many of the children were frightened of him".

He added the defendant mainly wore sports clothing as he inappropriately touched his victims at the school near Accrington.

He would lean over the desks of pupils and press his groin into their back while, on other occasions, girls were required to sit on his knee where he would fondle them, the court heard.

Brennand also created situations outside the classroom to commit abuse at swimming sessions.

The defendant, of Calder Avenue, Preston, was also convicted of three counts of historical child cruelty against two male pupils.

Following the verdicts, investigating officer Keith Hill said: "Grahame Brennand is a devious and arrogant man that took advantage of his position to abuse many children in his care and to carry out his perverted sexual interest in young girls, abuse which continued over many years."

Brennand will be sentenced on 12 October.