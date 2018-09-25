Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Witnesses recorded Andrew Lomas attacking a donkey

A man who was filmed punching a donkey in the face and a woman who caused unnecessary suffering to donkeys and dogs have been sentenced.

Mobile phone footage captured "shocking and appalling" attacks on 29 donkeys on Fir Tree Farm near Blackpool in Lancashire, an RSPCA spokeswoman said.

She said they were "cruelly treated" by Andrew Lomas and Suzzana Taylor.

Lomas, 43, of Blackpool and Taylor, 48, of Salwick were given 14-week suspended sentences by magistrates.

RSPCA inspector Amy McIntosh said the donkeys, some of which were believed to have worked on Blackpool beach, were "being presented to the public as being well looked after but, behind the scenes, were being cruelly treated and abused and the conditions they were living in were filthy".

She added that the attacks resulted in two donkeys being put to sleep.

Lomas admitted two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to donkeys and was found guilty of a further ten relating to their welfare.

Taylor pleaded guilty to eight counts of causing unnecessary suffering to donkeys and was convicted of a further 13 relating to the welfare of donkeys and Pomeranian dogs.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The dogs were living in wet and muddy conditions without adequate shelter, the RSPCA said

Alongside the suspended sentences, both were also banned from keeping animals for three years.

Lomas was also ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work, while Taylor received a £100 fine.

Taylor's daughter, 18-year-old Grace, was found guilty of 13 counts relating to donkey welfare and ordered to 150 hours of unpaid work and serve a three-year ban on keeping animals.

Image copyright The Donkey Sanctuary Image caption Bruce, who was subject to a flying kick, now has a "great life", the RSPCA said

Many of the animals involved were moved to the Donkey Sanctuary, whose head of welfare Hannah Bryer called the case "extremely distressing".

"There is simply no excuse for any animal to be subjected to physical abuse," she said.

"The footage shows a series of brutal and needless attacks on the donkeys.

"This cruel and callous behaviour is unacceptable in any arena but is made worse by the fact that the perpetrators were the very humans who should have been safeguarding their welfare."