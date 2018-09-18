Image copyright Google Image caption The man from Preston became trapped between his refrigerated vehicle and a gatepost

A delivery driver has died after being crushed by his own van at a primary school.

The 56-year-old from Preston had called at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School in Ribbleton at 06:35 BST when he became trapped against a gatepost.

The man, who has not been named, died from his injuries. The incident on Farringdon Lane is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive.

The school has been closed. It's not thought any children saw the incident.

A Lancashire Police spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family at this incredibly sad and difficult time."