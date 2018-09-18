Image copyright Facebook Image caption The couple reported a "musty" smell in their room before they were taken ill

The bacteria that Egyptian authorities said had caused the deaths of two British holidaymakers was "unlikely" to have produced "such a dramatic result", their inquests have been told.

John Cooper, 69, and his wife Susan, 63, from Burnley, died in the Red Sea city of Hurghada on 21 August.

Egyptian post-mortem examinations found E. coli was a factor in their deaths.

At Preston Coroner's Court, Coroner Dr James Adeley said he had been "made aware" of a report disputing that.

The court heard Mr and Mrs Cooper had been staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel and had eaten at the hotel buffet the night before they were taken ill.

They had returned to their room to find a "musty" smell, which led them to complain and remove their granddaughter from their room, the hearing was told.

The following morning, their family became concerned when they had not emerged from their room by 11:00 and went to check on them.

Dr Adeley said they were found ill in their room and Mr Cooper subsequently collapsed and died.

Mrs Cooper died a short time later in hospital.

Dr Adeley said the Egyptian authorities had concluded that E. coli was a factor in their deaths, but added that he had been made aware of a report that suggested the bacteria was "unlikely" to have produced "such a dramatic result".

Image caption Ms Ormerod said she was "very happy" with how the hearing in Preston had gone

Adjourning the hearing to allow for further inquiries to be made and the results of UK post-mortem examinations to be analysed, he said he would be asking the Egyptian authorities to "disclose" all reports and paperwork that related to the case.

The couple's daughter Kelly Ormerod, who was at the hotel, previously told the BBC she did not believe the symptoms her parents had exhibited were consistent with an E. coli infection.

Speaking outside the court earlier, she said she was "very happy" with the way the hearing had gone.

She requested that people "leave my family be", and added that she would be "going home to prepare for a funeral tomorrow".