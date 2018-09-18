Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some Burnley fans claim the Match Day Hero volunteers will be doing the jobs of stewards

Some Burnley fans have described as "shameful" the club's appeal for unpaid volunteers to help stewards.

The Premier League outfit said the 'Match Day Hero' role would involve directing fans, validating tickets and checking passes at Turf Moor.

Fans on Twitter accused the Clarets of recruiting "stewards for free" despite tripling turnover to £121m and making a £22m profit in 2016-17.

All "here-to-help" volunteers "would be well looked after", a spokesman said.

However Paul Mulligan wrote on Twitter: "So it's like being a steward - but you don't pay them."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Burnley were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United in their last home league game

The club spokesman insisted that the club's Match Day Heroes would be similar to the "Games Makers" at the 2012 London Olympics.

"We would also like to clarify that although volunteers may not all see all of the game at which they are working, they will certainly have access when their duties are completed and they will also get clothing, refreshments and merchandise."

Match Day Heroes' key responsibilities

Welcoming spectators to the ground

Providing information and directions to spectators

Assist in preparing spectators for any security screening

Assist spectators in finding their stands and seats along with other facilities within the ground

Validate spectator's tickets to allow entry to ground

Checking accreditation passes to limit entry to restricted areas

Any other supporting duties to aid the spectator experience

"We also have numerous other incentives planned to ensure that once volunteers are here at the club, that they continue to come and help and enjoy the role."

Research by the BBC recently found that Burnley made a £22.2m net profit during the 2016-17 season without taking into account matchday income.

This compares to a net loss of £3.74m from the previous season, when the Clarets won the Championship and were promoted to the Premier League.

Other top-flight clubs - including Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers - operate a volunteer system to meet fans and direct them to the correct stand.