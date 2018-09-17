Image copyright Lancashire County Council Image caption Peter Britcliffe continued to serve as a county councillor throughout the investigation

A former mayor who resigned after being accused of sexually abusing four men will face no further action, police have said.

Peter Britcliffe, who served as mayor of Hyndburn, was accused of assaulting the men between January and July 2017.

The 67-year-old, who also sits on Lancashire County Council, was interviewed by officers in January.

Lancashire Police said following advice from prosecutors, it had been decided that the matter was "now closed".

The men who made the complaints, now aged between 19 and 21, had been informed of the decision, the force added.

Mr Britcliffe continued to serve as a Conservative county councillor in Oswaldtwistle throughout the investigation.

He was succeeded as mayor by Labour councillor Mohammed Ayub, who will remain in the post, Hyndburn Borough Council said.

Mr Britcliffe was unavailable for comment.