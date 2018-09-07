Image caption Fire crews tackling the barn fire in Lancashire

Firefighters from three counties are tackling a huge blaze at a farm in Lancashire.

The fire broke out at about 23:00 BST on Thursday in a barn at the farm on Cantsfield Road, near Hornby.

The single-storey barn contains around 1,500 tonnes of silage and 200 bales of straw.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is advising local residents to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.

At the the peak of the blaze, about 60 firefighters from Lancashire, Cumbria and North Yorkshire were called in to tackle the incident.

Cantsfield Road has been closed but there are plans to reopen it this morning.

The fire appears to be under control, with eight fire crews on the scene.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was "surrounded" and that they had set up a 1km water relay from the River Greta. They are also excavating burning material from the barn and putting out smaller fires in adjacent fields.

Image caption Fire crews are tackling the barn fire near Hornby

Incident Commander Mark Hutton said: "This has been a significant incident, which is also going to be a prolonged incident as we work to excavate the material from the barn and fully extinguish the fire.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in the firefighting effort so far for their hard work and reassure the public that we are working to bring about a successful conclusion to this incident as quickly as possible."