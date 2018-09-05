Image copyright Facebook Image caption John and Susan Cooper died in August while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel in Hurghada

High levels of E. coli have been found at the Egyptian hotel where two British tourists died, tests have revealed.

The independent food and hygiene tests were ordered by Thomas Cook at Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley, died at the hotel on 21 August. The results of post-mortem examinations are not yet known.

The travel firm said its experts did not think E. coli killed the Coopers.

Image copyright Deutsche Hospitality Image caption Egypt's attorney general will led a forensic enquiry into hygiene standards at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel

It said the results of the tests identified "a high level of E. coli and staphylococcus bacteria", which were reviewed by Dr Vanya Gant, from University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Thomas Cook said: "It is clear from these results that something went wrong....and that standards fell below what we expect from our hotel partners.

"It is likely that the presence of E. coli and staphylococcus would explain the raised level of illness reported among guests at the hotel during this time, supporting Thomas Cook's decision to remove our 300 customers."

But it added: "However, neither our independent specialists nor Dr Gant believe that these results shed any light on the still unexplained cause of death of Mr and Mrs Cooper."