Two British holidaymakers have died in Egypt, a travel company has said.

The couple, understood to be from Burnley, Lancashire, died in Hurghada on the Red Sea and Thomas Cook has launched an investigation.

The firm said it was "deeply saddened" by the deaths, which included a "loyal and long-serving" member of staff.

It said it was working with the hotel and local authorities. The Foreign Office said it was supporting the couple's family.

Ingo Burmester, chief of Thomas Cook UK, said: "Our focus is on fully supporting their loved ones."

The Foreign Office said it was in contact with the local tour operator.

No further details about the deaths have been released.