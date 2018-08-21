Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police had been called to reports of youths fighting

A video has been posted on social media showing a 14-year-old girl being hit in the face by a male police officer.

Police were called to reports of youths fighting on Peel Street, Accrington, at 17:45 BST on Monday.

The teenager and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and two officers needed hospital treatment.

Chief Constable Andy Rhodes said he had personally reviewed the footage and the officers had his full support.

The force said the officer used an "open hand strike" when the 14-year-old girl attempted to grab his Taser and radio.

One officer suffered a bite wound to her arm and another a cut to his head, a police statement said.

"My officers have responded as a result of a concerned member of the public and have been met by a very hostile situation," the chief constable said.

"It is very easy to judge from the sidelines without the full facts when you've never been in a similar situation yourself."

The 52-year-old woman has received a police caution and the teenage girl has been interviewed and referred to the Youth Offending Team.