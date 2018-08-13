Image caption The jury heard the victims were girls aged between four and 12

A man who sexually abused eight girls, some as young as four, in attacks over 40 years has been jailed.

Derek Jessop, 75, was sent to prison for 22 years after carrying out the attacks on the girls, who were aged up to 12, in the Blackpool area.

Jessop, of Regents Road East, Blackpool, committed the offences between the 1960s and 2004, his trial at Preston Crown Court heard.

His wife Malee Kadram was acquitted in July.

Jessop had denied rape, attempted rape and four charges of indecent assault, but a jury convicted him and he was jailed on Friday.

His former wife, Lesley Jessop, was also acquitted of indecent assault against a boy, 15.