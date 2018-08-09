Image caption Graham Liver presents Radio Lancashire's breakfast show

A BBC radio presenter has been banned from driving for six months after totting up a fourth speeding offence.

Graham Liver, who hosts Radio Lancashire's breakfast show, was found to be driving at an average speed of 47 mph (76 km/h) in a 40 mph zone on 9 January.

The 42-year-old previously accumulated nine points for speeding offences, Chorley Magistrates' Court heard.

Liver apologised to listeners on Thursday morning's programme.

He said: "The court was right to disqualify me. I'm sorry I've done it and I'm sorry if you feel in someway I've let you down."

Liver was caught speeding on the A59 at Brockholes Brow, Preston, at about 05:30 GMT.

As well as the ban, he was also ordered to pay a fine of £269.

A BBC spokesman said: "While this is a private matter, the BBC notes Graham's apology."