Image copyright PA Image caption Hundreds of firefighters from all over the country were tackling the blaze at its height

A huge moorland fire which began 41 days ago is officially out, fire chiefs have said.

Justin Johnson, Lancashire Fire Service's deputy chief fire officer, tweeted the fire on Winter Hill near Bolton, was now out.

At its height, hundreds of firefighters tackled the blaze, which broke out on 28 June.

The fire spread across 7 sq miles (18 sq km) but crews saved properties and vital infrastructure.

Mr Johnson said: "A massive thank you to everyone who was involved in this monumental effort and to everyone who directly or indirectly supported us."

Skip Twitter post by @Lancs_FireDCFO After 41 Days the Stop Message for Winter Hill has just been sent.

🚒🔥

A massive thank you to everyone who was involved in this monumental effort and to everyone who directly or indirectly supported us 👏🏽@LancashireFRS pic.twitter.com/JS5RPA68TM — DCFO Justin Johnston (@Lancs_FireDCFO) August 8, 2018 Report

He said a "stop message" had now "been sent".

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the stop notice meant firefighting operations had come to an end. However, it does not mean the public can return to the land.

She added it was the responsibility of the landowners to decide when that could happen.