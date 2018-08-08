Accrington Stanley goalscoring 'legend' Dave Hargreaves dies
Accrington Stanley's goalscoring "legend" Dave 'Haggis' Hargreaves has died at the age of 64.
The striker scored a record 309 goals in 322 games across two spells with his home town club between 1974 and 1985.
His form earned him a transfer to Blackburn Rovers in 1977, where he spent two injury-blighted seasons.
Former Stanley teammate Dave Baron said Hargreaves was a "character [who] could have made it at Blackburn if injuries and other things hadn't stopped him".
Baron, who also managed the forward, said he was "fabulous in front of goal and scored some fabulous goals".
"He was always the first name on the team sheet and he could turn a game in a second," he added.
"Everybody wanted Haggis in their side and opposition teams were wary of him.
"He commanded respect from what he did."
'Sorely missed'
Tributes have been paid to the goalscorer on social media.
The forward also set Stanley's record for most goals in a season, scoring 56 goals in 44 games in 1975-76.
Current Stanley manager John Coleman said "Haggis was a legend" who would be "sorely missed by the football community of Accrington".
A club spokesman said a tribute was being planned for Stanley's next home game against Charlton Athletic on 18 August.
A Blackburn Rover spokesman said the club was "saddened" by Hargreaves' death.