Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found injured on Station Road

A man has died after being stabbed near South Pier in Blackpool.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was attacked at a property on Station Road at about 22:30 BST on Friday. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

A 24-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is being treated for chest injuries in hospital, where he is serious but stable, Lancashire Police said.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.