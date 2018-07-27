Image copyright BBC/Google Image caption The row has broken out at AB-InBev Brewery in Preston, where Budweiser is made

A worker at a brewery that makes Budweiser beer was sacked for raising safety concerns, a union has claimed.

Paul Morley, a senior health and safety representative at AB-InBev Brewery in Preston, was dismissed on 13 June, the GMB union said.

Mr Morley had claimed bosses had not conducted a proper assessment into fatigue due to a new process to speed up brewing, a union statement said.

AB-InBev said health and safety was their "number one priority".

The company, which owns Budweiser, said it could not comment on individual cases, but added: "We are confident that all processes adhere to our high standards of health and safety, as well as legal requirements.

"This has been confirmed using a certified assessment tool from the UK body, the Health & Safety Executive."

'Talks to continue'

The GMP said brewery staff would vote on whether to strike due to their concerns about Mr Morley's dismissal.

GMB regional organiser Shaun Buckley said: "Paul Morley has been sacked simply for trying to look after the wellbeing of his colleagues. It's a disgrace.

"The GMB understands management may want to streamline processes. All we ask is they follow the appropriate health and safety assessments in doing so."

An AB-InBev spokesman said the firm would continue to have discussions with union representatives.