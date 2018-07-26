Image copyright North West Motorway Police Image caption North West Motorway Police say the lorry driver does not have life-threatening injuries

The M6 has been closed in both directions in Lancashire after a lorry crashed into a bridge, leaving hundreds of drivers stuck on the carriageway.

It happened between Junctions 33 at Galgate, Lancaster and 32 at Broughton, Preston at 06:45 BST.

Police said the lorry driver had been taken to hospital and would remain there overnight but was "doing fine".

The crash cracked the cattle bridge's stanchion and was now "the only thing holding it up", a spokesman added.

Insp Andy Trotter said the lorry was "embedded" in the bridge and a decision on opening the motorway would probably not be made until "early evening".

Image caption The normally busy M6 has been left empty as emergency services make the cattle bridge safe

He advised drivers that the surrounding routes were "extremely busy and slow-moving" and warned people to be aware of the heat and keep hydrated.

Lancashire Police has been handing out bottles of waters to drivers affected by the delays.

Image caption Police said the lorry was "embedded" in the bridge

Engineers have said the closures would remain in place until "props" were in place on the bridge.

The incident has also affected traffic on the M61, M55 and A6.

Skip Twitter post by @BurnleyOfficial Clarets fans heading north please note that the M6 is closed northbound between junctions 32 and 33. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 26, 2018 Report

Darren Wilson, who was travelling to the Kendal Calling music festival near Penrith, said he was stuck in delays on the A6.

Mr Wilson, from Lower Darwen, said he came off the M6 at Preston and he was now in Barton, where it was "chaos".

Burnley fans travelling north to Aberdeen for their Europa League clash have been advised by the club to take an alternative route.