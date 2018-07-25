Image caption Eamon Brady's body was discovered following at fire at the home on Elmridge

Two people have been charged with murder after a man died in a house fire in Lancashire.

Eamon Brady, 44, was found dead by police officers just after 08.10 BST on Saturday July 21 at the house on Elmridge in Skelmersdale.

William Vaill, 36, and Deborah Andrews, 43, both from Skelmersdale, have been charged with murder and arson.

The pair, of Elmstead, were ordered to appear at Preston Crown Court on Friday by the city's magistrates earlier.