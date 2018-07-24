Image copyright Family handout Image caption A post-mortem examination showed Mr Allinson died as a result of a heart attack

The death of a man outside a pub is no longer being treated as murder after it was found he died of a heart attack.

David Allinson died after being found unconscious at the Kings Arms Hotel in Lord Street, Fleetwood on Sunday.

Lancashire Police said following a post-mortem examination, the 63-year-old's death was now being treated as potential manslaughter.

A 62-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

A force spokesman said Mr Allinson died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital after an "altercation" at the pub and officers now want to speak to a "second younger man" about his death.