Lancashire

Fleetwood murder probe: Man dies in attack outside pub

  • 23 July 2018
Kings Arms Hotel Image copyright Google
Image caption Police say officers were called to reports of an assault

A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally attacked outside a pub.

Lancashire Constabulary said it was called to an assault at the Kings Arms Hotel in Lord Street, Fleetwood, at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.

A man, believed to be in his 60s, was found unconscious at the scene and died in hospital.

Police said a man, 62, from Fleetwood, is in custody and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

