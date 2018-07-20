Lancashire

Lancashire considers City of Culture bid

Grand Theatre, Dukes Playhouse and Preston Guild Hall Image copyright BBC/Geograph/David Smith/Gerald England
Image caption Marketing Lancashire wants to celebrate the county's "artistic and cultural" wealth

Marketing chiefs in Lancashire are considering bidding to become a future UK City of Culture.

Marketing Lancashire wants to celebrate the county's "wealth of artistic and cultural projects".

The organisation, which has representatives from every council, said a City of Culture bid would form part of this initiative.

A spokeswoman said it could be a county-wide bid or might focus on a particular town or towns.

Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, said it had worked closely "with cultural organisations across the county to develop a cultural narrative that brings to life the wealth of artistic and creative projects, organisations and venues that we have".

She added: "We're exploring all kinds of opportunities that could provide a bigger platform for our cultural partners, including UK City of Culture.

"At this early stage we are just looking at whether and how we put a bid together and we are liaising with all cultural partners across the county.

"No decisions have been taken as to whether there will be a bid from Lancashire or where it might focus."

The idea of nominating a UK City of Culture came when the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport wanted to build on the success of Liverpool's year as a European Capital of Culture in 2008.

Derry/Londonderry was the first in 2013, Hull was the second in 2017 and Coventry will be next in 2021.

