Image copyright Police handout Image caption Husnain Rashid had had admitted four terrorism charges

An Islamic State group supporter who called for an attack on Prince George has been jailed for life with a minimum of 25 years.

Husnain Rashid, 32, of Leonard Street in Nelson, Lancashire, passed on details of the prince's school in south-west London.

Judge Andrew Lees said the message Rashid passed on was "clear" the prince "and other members of the Royal family should be viewed as potential targets".

Rashid admitted four terrorism charges.

Rashid brought his trial at Woolwich Crown Court to a halt in May after two weeks of evidence with a dramatic change of plea at the end of the prosecution opening.

On Friday he was given a life sentence for each of three counts of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts.

He also previously admitted one count of encouraging terrorism and was sentenced to four-and-half years imprisonment, to run concurrently.

Image copyright PA Image caption Husnain Rashid shared Prince George's photograph in tips for would-be attackers

Sentencing Rashid, Judge Andrew Lees said: "The message was clear - you were providing the name and address of Prince George's school, an image of Prince George's school and the instruction or threat that Prince George and other members of the Royal family should be viewed as potential targets."

The judge added: "You provided what you regarded as inspiration for suitable targets for lone wolf terror attacks.

"Attacks in Western countries were in your eyes the only suitable acceptable alternative to jihad itself."

Rashid's trial heard that on 13 October he used a Telegram chat group to call on supporters to target the four-year-old Prince George who had started school at Thomas's Battersea in south-west London a month earlier.

He also posted suggestions of which British football stadiums terrorists could strike following the deadly attack outside Besiktas's ground in Turkey, and plotted to inject ice cream with poison.