Image copyright LFRS Image caption The blaze has been burning near major communication masts

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of arson over a large moorland fire on Winter Hill.

The 20-year-old, from Wigan, has been detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Hundreds of firefighters, aided by helicopter crews, have been tackling the Lancashire blaze since 28 June.

Another man, 22, from Bolton, was arrested the following day on suspicion of the same offence and has been released under investigation.

The blaze has been burning near major communication masts, which transmit TV services to northwest England.

Fire crews have created an exclusion zone to encourage people to stay away.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Firefighters have been tackling the Lancashire blaze since 28 June

They said people were still visiting the site, at a popular beauty spot, after a used disposable barbecue was found on unburnt land nearby.

Steve Morgan, from Lancashire fire service, said it "beggars belief" someone would risk causing another huge fire.

The exclusion zone covers 3 sq miles (8 sq km) from Pigeon Tower, Rivington, to Wilton Quarries near Bolton.

Crews from around the country joined local firefighters to tackle the flames and another blaze 30 miles away at Saddleworth Moor.

Soldiers sent to assist crews at Saddleworth for the past week have been stood down because firefighters are making good progress.