Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Part of the A56 at Haslingden had to be closed when smoke from the Rising Bridge fire drifted across it

A wildfire, which may have been caused by a discarded cigarette, has been put out and a major road has been reopened.

Part of the A56 at Haslingden had to be shut on Thursday but has now reopened, said Highways England.

The fire started at about 15:15 BST and the road was closed when smoke from the Rising Bridge fire drifted across it.

Highways England reopened the road earlier after more than 40 firefighters, who had tackled the fire at its height, were stood down.

Elsewhere, crews are continuing to battle moorland fires on Winter Hill, near Bolton, and near Saddleworth Moor.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, which has been tackling the Winter Hill blaze for more than a week, has created an exclusion zone to encourage people to stay away.

The fire near Saddleworth Moor, which started on 24 June, is being treated as arson.