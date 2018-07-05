Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption It comes as crews are continue to battle moorland fires on Winter Hill, near Bolton and near Saddleworth Moor

A wildfire which may have been caused by a discarded cigarette is being tackled in a field next to a dual carriageway in Lancashire.

Part of the A56 at Haslingden had to be shut earlier as smoke from the Rising Bridge fire drifted across the road.

More than 40 firefighters were at the scene at the height of the fire, which started at about 15:15 BST.

It comes as crews are continue to battle moorland fires on Winter Hill, near Bolton and near Saddleworth Moor.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, which has been tackling the Winter Hill blaze for more than a week, has created an exclusion zone to encourage people to stay away.

The fire near Saddleworth Moor, which started on 24 June, is being treated as arson.