Murder charge over 'vulnerable' Nelson man's death
- 4 July 2018
A man has been charged with the murder of a "vulnerable" man who was found dead at his home in Lancashire.
Forty-five-year-old Christopher Moore's body was found at the house in Derby Street, Nelson, on 20 June.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Moore had suffered "significant injuries", police said.
Atif Muhmood, 38, of Bankhouse Road, Nelson, remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.