The moment a man smashed up a defibrillator has been captured in CCTV footage.

The man is seen punching the life-saving equipment, damaging it beyond repair, outside the offices of BBC Radio Lancashire in Blackburn.

Police are investigating the 24 June incident and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The machine was used to resuscitate a woman within a week of it being installed in April.

Cheryl Pickstock, of the North West Ambulance Service, said was left feeling "sickened".

Ms Pickstock, who runs Lancashire Lifesavers, which offers free CPR training for people and installed the defibrillator said it had been "really upsetting".

She added: "It is really frustrating. Everybody does a great deal of work to make these pieces of lifesaving equipment are available to save people's lives.

"When you hear someone has just done such a mindless act, it is deflating."

Ms Pickstock urged the perpetrator to hand himself in to police and suggested they should pay for a replacement machine.

Lancashire Lifesavers is a partnership between the BBC, Lancashire County Council and the North West Ambulance Service.

The campaign was launched by councillor Tony Jones after he was resuscitated by a fellow councillor after suffering a cardiac arrest last year.