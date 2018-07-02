A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a "vulnerable" man who was subjected to a "sickening" and "targeted" attack, police said.

Christopher Moore, 47, was found dead on the night of 20 June at his home in Derby Street, Nelson, Lancashire.

Police initially believed he had not died in suspicious circumstances, but a post mortem examination later revealed "significant" injuries.

A 38-year-old man was held by officers and remains in police custody.

A police spokesman said a precise cause of death had not yet been established.

Det Ch Insp Andy Cribbin said: "The attack on Christopher Moore is sickening due to the number of significant injuries he has sustained and the manner in which they have been inflicted.

"I believe that he has been individually targeted due to his vulnerability and it is thought to be an isolated incident.

"A number of his injuries are older in age and likely to have been caused in the weeks leading up to his death."