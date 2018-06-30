Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A man has been arrested as a blaze spreads over Lancashire moorland near a TV transmitter.

Firefighters tackling a moorland blaze close to a major TV transmitter say it will take days to put it our but "fear it may be much longer".

Crews have been dealing with the flames since Thursday across Winter Hill, where a smouldering area has spread to more than 1.9 sq miles (5 sq km) area.

A 22-year-old man, from Bolton, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The blaze is "definitely controlled", Lancashire fire service confirmed.

Image copyright LFRS Image caption A helicopter has been dropping water over the plume

It comes as crews from around the country have joined firefighters and the Army deal with a separate fire at Saddleworth Moor in Greater Manchester, which started on Sunday.

Along with the Winter Hill blaze, it has blanketed the region in smoke and ash. People in nearby areas have been asked to keep doors and windows closed.

About 100 soldiers from the 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, were sent from their Yorkshire barracks on Thursday to aid firefighters for an initial 48-hour deployment.

Their presence has been extended for a further three days following a request by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

Image copyright PA Image caption Soldiers have been drafted in to help tackle the Saddleworth Moor fire

Image copyright LFRS Image caption The Winter Hill blaze started on Thursday

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the Winter Hill blaze was currently smouldering in three pockets between the TV transmitter, which serves viewers in north-west England, and Rivington Pike near Bolton.

He said predicting when it would be fully extinguished was "not an exact science" and depended on the strength and direction of the wind.

Following the hot weather and recent blazes across the region, he appealed for people not to use naked flames near dry grass.

Image copyright LFRS Image caption The Winter Hill blaze stretches over 1.6 sq miles (5 sq km)

Area manager Ben Norman, from the service, explained: "I wouldn't like to say when we'd be leaving the moors - we are hopeful it would be within the next few days but we fear it may be much longer."

About 60 firefighters and 10 fire engines were at the scene of the fire earlier.

They have been aided by a helicopter crew, who have been dropping water to help douse the fire.

Despite the location, the blaze is not expected to affect local TV transmission services.