Image copyright @aArnforthfrie Image caption Twelve engines are at the scene

Firefighters have returned to tackle a blaze on Winter Hill close to the TV and radio transmitter mast near Bolton.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) received reports of a grass fire on the hill at 15:20 BST on Thursday.

LFRS said it expected to be at the scene for the next 48 hours over an area approximately 1km square (0.62 mile) in size,.

Twelve fire engines are attending including Cumbria Fire Service and specialist wildlife units.

Firefighters resumed their work at first light.

On Thursday evening crews were guided by thermal imaging captured by the fire service drone team.

The firefighters, assisted by mountain rescue officers and United Utilities, had to walk 20 minutes with their equipment to reach the blaze site.

LFRS said there was no immediate risk to livestock, domestic properties or infrastructure.

However, it advised anyone close to the smoke to keep windows and doors closed.

Image copyright @LythamFire Image caption Around 100 firefighters have been tackling the fire