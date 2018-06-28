Four people have been arrested by armed police on suspicion of firearms offences in Lancashire.

Three were detained by officers during a raid in Lowergate, Clitheroe on Wednesday evening which followed an arrest in Bradshaw Street, Nelson.

Lancashire Police said that while its investigation and searches continue at both addresses, there is no threat to the community.

Men aged 26 and 43 are being questioned along with women aged 23 and 46.