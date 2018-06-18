Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Officers were allegedly threatened with knives and a hammer when they confronted the suspect

Police officers investigating a stabbing in Lancashire were themselves threatened with a hammer and knives when they went to arrest a suspect.

When confronted by officers carrying an electronic stun gun, the 36-year-old man gave himself up and was arrested on suspicion of assault, affray, and possession of an offensive weapon.

A man had earlier been attacked with a screwdriver on Townsend Street in Haslingden at 13:00 BST on Sunday.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The suspect was later detained under the Mental Health Act.

Writing on Facebook, Lancashire Police said the suspect had "dropped the weapons" and gave himself up after "a bit of verbal persuasion".