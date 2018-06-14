Image copyright Preston Police Image caption The blaze broke out at flats near a police station in Preston

Four police officers and a member of the public were taken to hospital after a "substantial" fire at flats near a police station.

Lancashire Police said the blaze broke out at about 03:00 BST in Aughton Walk, Preston.

Officers entered the building to rescue a number of residents inside the flats, said police.

Police said the officers and a resident were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.