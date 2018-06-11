Image copyright Preston City Council Image caption Mr Rankin, who died on Sunday, was a "great champion of Preston", the current leader said

The former leader of Preston City Council has died at the age of 67, the authority has said.

Labour's Peter Rankin left his second term as leader in May after developing a brain tumour.

The councillor, who was originally from Northern Ireland, previously held the role between 1997 and 2000, before serving again from 2011.

Council leader Matthew Brown said Mr Rankin, who died on Sunday, had been a "great champion of Preston".

Labour councillor John Swindells, who served as Mr Rankin's deputy, said he had "wanted the best for Preston" and was the "driving force" behind many of the recent improvements to the city, including the regeneration and the new market hall.

The leader of the council's Conservatives, Neil Cartwright, said the city had "lost a great man", adding: "Although we had our political differences, I have always held him in the highest regard."

"Peter loved this city and worked passionately for what he believed was best for its residents," he said.

BBC Radio Lancashire's Chris Rider, who spent many years reporting on Mr Rankin's political achievements, said he was "always trying to improve Preston", adding: "He will be thoroughly missed."

Preston City Council said an announcement will be made in the coming days about his funeral.