Waste fire at industrial estate in Colne, Lancashire
- 7 June 2018
A huge fire has broken out at an industrial estate.
Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles as a large quantity of waste burned near Hills Premier Polymers, near Green Road, Colne, Lancashire earlier.
Eight fire engines were at the scene tackling the blaze at its height and local residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed.
It is now under control with Blackburn Fire describing it as a "super fast knock down" .
Skip Twitter post by @BBCLancashire
Scene at plastics fire in #Colne. @LancashireFRS appear to have blaze under control. pic.twitter.com/zzfrracIsK— BBC Lancashire (@BBCLancashire) June 7, 2018
End of Twitter post by @BBCLancashire