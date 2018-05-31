Image caption Husnain Rashid changed his plea almost two weeks into his trial

An Islamic State supporter who called for jihadis to attack Prince George has admitted a string of terror charges.

Husnain Rashid, 32, of Leonard Street in Nelson, Lancashire, brought his trial at Woolwich Crown Court to a halt with a dramatic change of plea.

Nearly two weeks into his trial Rashid was re-indicted and pleaded guilty to three counts of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts.

He also admitted one count of encouraging terrorism.

Rashid will be sentenced on 28 June at the same court for the offences spanning from October 2016 to April this year.

Image copyright PA Image caption Husnain Rashid shared Prince George's photograph in tips for would-be attackers

Judge Andrew Lees told the defendant: "For the past week I have listened to the most disturbing allegations.

"You have admitted these allegations of encouraging others to commit terrorist activities and publishing statements to encourage the killing of others.

"It is inevitable that you will receive a very lengthy prison sentence and there will be a consideration of a life prison sentence."

He added: "The question of your future dangerousness and the protection of the public is a matter that I will have to give very careful consideration."

Football attack

On 13 October Rashid used a Telegram chat group to call on supporters to target the four-year-old Prince George who had started school at Thomas's Battersea in south-west London a month earlier.

Prosecutors said Rashid was encouraging terrorism by posting a photograph of the prince at the school super-imposed with silhouettes of two masked jihad fighters.

Last week, prosecutor Annabel Darlow told the court "the underlying message was clear" that "Prince George and other members of the royal family should be viewed as targets".

"Even the royal family will not be left alone," Rashid messaged the group, before sharing the school's full address and postcode.

He added: "School starts early."

A magazine he was producing contained suggestions to strike the 2018 World Cup in Russia using vehicles, weapons or bombs.

He also posted suggestions of which British football stadiums terrorists could strike following a deadly attack outside Besiktas's ground in Turkey, his trial heard.

He was arrested at his home in November last year.

Two charges of dissemination of a terrorist publication and one of failing to comply with a notice under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act will lie on file.