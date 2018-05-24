Image caption Husnain Rashid at a previous court appearance

An Islamic State supporter urged terror attacks on fans inside the UK's biggest football stadiums, a court has heard.

Husnain Rashid, 32, allegedly posted a list of the grounds to potential "lone wolf" terrorists after a Turkish football stadium blast killed 38.

He also produced a magazine with suggestions to strike the 2018 World Cup in Russia with vehicles, weapons or bombs, Woolwich Crown Court heard.

The former mosque teacher, from Lancashire, denies terrorism charges.

He is also accused of encouraging "lone wolf" attackers to target Prince George's primary school in south-west London and inject poison into supermarket ice creams.

The jury was told that he turned his attention to football after twin bombings near Besikitas' ground in Turkey in December 2016.

He allegedly posted a link to a Wikipedia list of UK football stadiums in order of capacity the day after the attack.

Events in stadiums

Prosecutor Annabel Darlow said: "The underlying message clearly intended by the defendant was clear.

"Encourage lone wolf jihadists, mujahideen operating on British soil, to launch an attack on those watching events in stadiums in this country and suggesting how to maximise the impact."

His suggested targets included British Army bases, shopping centres, Jewish communities and government buildings, it is claimed.

He also planned to flee to fight for the Islamic State in Syria and set up an internet channel to provide advice on how to carry out bomb, chemical and poison attacks, it is alleged.

Mr Rashid, of Leonard Street, of Nelson,denies three counts of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts, one of encouraging terrorism, two of dissemination of a terrorist publication and one of failing to comply with a notice under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act.

The allegations span a period between October 2016 and April..

The trial continues.