Image copyright Google Image caption The company founded in 1970 employs 180 people

A man has died after becoming trapped under machinery at an engineering firm in Lancashire, said police.

Colin Willoughby, 52, died at the scene after the accident at Graham Engineering Ltd in Edward Street, Nelson at 15:00 BST on Monday.

The company specialises in producing hazardous waste containers for the nuclear industry.

A joint investigation between the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and Lancashire Police has been launched.

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston of Lancashire Police said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Mr Willoughby's family and friends.

"We are working closely with the HSE to establish the circumstances surrounding Mr Willoughby's death."