Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lee Holt died of a single gunshot wound to the chest

A father accused of shooting a man has told a court he tried to knock the gun out of his 14-year-old son's hands.

Matthew Moseley said Lee Holt, who was shot in the chest, had been part of a group of four who had been swearing and trying to kick the front door down of his home in Oswaldtwistle.

Both men had 14-year-old sons, Preston Crown Court heard, who were embroiled in a long-running dispute.

Mr Moseley, 50, denies murdering Mr Holt, 32, on the evening of 25 October.

The keen clay pigeon shooter, who kept 23 guns lawfully at his home, said he tried to knock the Beretta semi-automatic shotgun out of his son's hands when he saw it being aimed at Mr Holt.

"I put my hands out and knocked the gun away and the gun went off," he told the jury.

Mr Holt died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The prosecution have previously claimed Mr Moseley - not his son - who shot Mr Holt, and that the 50-year-old had tried to coerce his son into taking the blame.

"I have never asked (my son) to do anything like that," said Mr Moseley.

The trial continues.