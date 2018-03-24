Image copyright Google Image caption The 57-year-old man had been walking his dog near Turf Moor stadium in Burnley

A man has died after being hit by a car while walking his dog.

The 57-year-old died in hospital after being hit by a silver Vauxhall Vectra on Friday evening near Burnley FC's Turf Moor stadium. His dog also died.

Lancashire Police said they were called at about 19:40 GMT to the junction of Harry Potts Way and Higgin Street to reports of a collision.

The driver of the car, a 37-year-old man from Burnley, was not injured. Police are appealing for witnesses.

The victim, from Burnley, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment where he died.